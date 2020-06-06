Results from Tourism Kamloops's recent survey provide guidance

Photo: Brendan Kergin

As B.C. relaxed restrictions on businesses due to COVID-19 at the end of May, Tourism Kamloops surveyed residents about their feelings around travel and business.

They released their results late this week.

The survey shows the majority of Kamloopsians are mostly ready to return to local shops, with over half comfortable or very comfortable and less than a quarter uncomfortable with the idea. Only two per cent selected the least ready category "not comfortable at all."

Those who are planning to get out and do things now that restrictions relax seem most ready to travel to other BC communities (66 per cent) and visit salons (62 per cent), malls and shops (61 per cent) or restaurants (56 percent). Attractions are a little less popular (41 per cent) but team sports (15 per cent) are the least popular activity.

It seems participants don't trust others when out shopping, with 70 per cent saying other customers not being safe would be their biggest concern while at a business. To help combat that most surveyed expect actions from the businesses, with 90 per cent expecting hand sanitizer to be available, 85 per cent expecting the number of patrons to be limited and 85 per cent expecting physical distancing markers and plexiglass to be installed.

As Tourism Kamloops focuses on bringing visitors to the city, there were a few questions about where people would be comfortable seeing visitors come from. There seems to be significantly less concern for B.C. with 74 per cent ok with visitors from nearby communities and 52 per cent ok with visitors from anywhere in B.C. A quarter of survey participants didn't like the idea of visitors from around B.C.

That number is halved though when it comes to Canada, with only 26 percent ok with the rest of the country. In fact, more than half were against the idea of visitors coming from other parts of Canada.

And for foreigners only eight per cent are ok with any one from the U.S. or elsewhere abroad.

In fact the U.S. scored slight worse than the rest of the world; 82 per cent of respondents were not comfortable or not comfortable at all with American visitors, while 77 per cent were not comfortable or not comfortable at all with visitors from other nations.

In a press release Tourism Kamloops's CEO Beverly DeSantis stated the opinions will help guide the organizations strategy over the coming months.

"Our residents provided thoughtful and eloquent feedback in the open comments section,” adds DeSantis in the release.

In the published survey results some comments were included.

"Although people will travel, I don't think we need to encourage them to come. We need to wait and see what happens as places reopens, if the numbers stay low for a month after things are reopened, after stage five, then advertising would be appropriate," wrote one of the participants (comments were kept anonymous in the report).

"I understand the need for businesses to attract tourist dollars but are those dollars worth increasing the risk to the health of the Kamloops community at large," states another. "How much tourist money justifies risking the health and maybe even lives of your employees, customers and Kamloops citizens?"