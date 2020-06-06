Welcome to Crooked Crown, a new retail store in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed Emily Sedgwick, owner of Crooked Crown.

Emily Sedgwick lives and breathes retail.

The Kamloops resident recently opened the doors to Crooked Crown at 404 Victoria St., formerly Paper Unicorn.

"It's been a dream forever," Sedgwick tells Castanet.

The 700-square-foot boutique boasts a variety of items, from bath and body products and candles, to apparel and puzzles. They even sell Sugarfina candy.

"We've got stuff for everybody," Sedgwick says. "A lot of our brands, I would say a good 70 per cent of them, are Canadian brands. Our natural deodorant is made in Calgary, all of our bath and body stuff is made in Kelowna, our candle company is in Maple Ridge, our signs are made locally in Kamloops."

Photo: Brendan Kergin Crooked Crown is located at 404 Victoria St.

The entrepreneur has worked retail her whole life; most recently, she was the assistant manager of the Kamloops Lululemon. It was there she realized she wanted to open her own shop.

"I helped open the (Lululemon) store and do all the hiring here and set everything up, and then I realized that I love retail and wanted to work retail forever. I love the community connections that come out of it and the conversations you get to have," she says.

Sedgwick first opened Crooked Crown online, on April 16; the storefront followed on June 2.

Getting a new business venture off the ground during a pandemic has been a "roller-coaster," she says.

"I think opening a business isn’t easy to begin with. There’s a lot to it and a lot of ups and downs, and I think this (COVID-19) just really amplified it."

When the pandemic hit, Sedgwick was in Vancouver for a buying trip. She was scheduled to meet with eight suppliers.

"When we got down there, everyone just cancelled on me; I didn’t get to meet with anybody, and then we realized how big this really was, and we cancelled most of our orders," she recalls. "It was pretty scary. I thought that I had just signed a lease (and) invested a lot of money into something that was never going to come to fruition."

Thankfully, her support squad cheered her on and pushed her to make her dream a reality. Little by little, she started ordering product in, and before she knew it, her website was live.

"Everyone was so supportive," she says, noting that she's taking things week by week.

Right now, Sedgwick is allowing only four people into the store (plus staff). There's hand sanitizer at the front and signage on the floor. Anything that customers wish to smell is at the front desk, and is wiped down right after.

As for the name Crooked Crown, Sedgwick says it's a nod to a quote that says, "fix another woman's crown without telling the world that it's crooked."

"I also think it’s really important to be like, it’s OK that we’re not all perfect. My crown’s going to be crooked, and that’s OK too."