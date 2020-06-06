The Vic Downtown is expanding, will serve coffee again next week

Photo: Brendan Kergin

If you've walked by The Vic Downtown recently, you may have noticed brown paper covering some of the windows.

That's because Todd Mason and Denis Walsh, owners of the coffee shop, are expanding their business. As of next week, when doors are expected to reopen, the java joint will include the unit next door. The space at 373 Victoria St. used to be occupied by Funny Pages Collectables, which closed down on April 30 after 10 years of operation.

"We’ve always wanted the space. It’s complementary to the existing spot and, with that said, we had the opportunity come up," Mason tells Castanet.

"We decided to expand during a time when other people were having trouble. We’re happy with it. We have high hopes for what’s going to happen in the next few months and couple of years. I know there’s a lot of doom and gloom in the press right now, but the truth is, we’re feeling pretty confident about it, especially in our sector," the local entrepreneur says.

The Vic Downtown, like many other businesses, has had to adjust its seating in order to fall in line with provincial COVID-19 regulations. The coffee bistro has reduced its seats from around 65 to 25, Mason says.

"We’ve been all over the city for the extended patio, just for a couple tables. ... Next door will help us as well. Even if it’s COVID-spaced, at least it’s another six, seven tables. It adds up."

When the coffee shop does open next week (an exact date is still up in the air), customers will see a number of social distancing and safety protocols in place. A hand sanitizing station will be located at the front while a glass pane along the service counter will provide a barrier between those placing an order and those taking the order. The floor will have signage to direct the flow of traffic (one way in, one way out), Mason says.

"We've streamlined the crap out of this place," he says with a laugh, "so people don't walk over top of each other."

Cleaning procedures will be "ramped right up."

"Now, we've got a little buzzer that goes off every half hour, that goes, (beep), sorry, you’re going to have to wait, I’ve got to go wipe down the bathrooms," Mason explains.

Staff, meanwhile, will be wearing masks and gloves whenever they're working the floor.

Though times are much different than they were a few months ago, Mason is excited to get The Vic back up and running again. (It was only open for 11 months when the pandemic hit.)

"I think we’re going to have a bounce back rather quickly. I think people are sick and tired of being inside," he says.