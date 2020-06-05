158761
Kamloops unemployment rate dipped to 10.9 per cent in May

The River City's unemployment rate last month saw some bounce back, according to the latest figures from Stats Canada.

Kamloops had an unemployment rate of 10.9 per cent in May, down from April's 12.3 per cent. For comparison, the unemployment rate in March 2020 and May 2019 was 9.7 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.

"The gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the reopening of the economy presents both opportunities and challenges for employers and workers," the market report from Stats Canada states. 

"For employers, this includes adapting workplaces while adjusting to disruptions in global supply chains and uncertainties in consumer demand. For workers, the challenges vary, from returning to a previous employer, to looking for a new job, adapting to new ways of working, or making child care arrangements."

Provincially, B.C.'s unemployment rate hit 13.4 per cent in May, up from 11.5 per cent in April. 

Carole James, B.C.'s Minister of Finance, says while there were some gains across the province, economic recovery is a ways off.  

"I'm pleased B.C. created 43,300 jobs in the month of May as people shift back into the labour market, but we have a long road ahead of us in our recovery," she says in a media release.

Total job losses in B.C. since the pandemic began stand at 353,200.

"To date, more than 510,000 people in B.C. have received the $1,000 BC Emergency Benefit for Workers. Additionally, we've worked with the federal government to expand the 75 per cent wage subsidy and protected the hardest-hit businesses from evictions," James adds.

Canada’s May unemployment rate was 13.7 per cent, the highest recorded since comparable data became available in 1976.

In February, prior to the COVID-19 economic shutdown, the unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent, increasing to 7.8 per cent in March and 13 per cent in April.

Canada’s labour market began a rebound in May as some 290,000 workers of an estimated three million who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic gained work.

The crisis also resulted in increases in absences from work of 2.5 million people, Stats Canada said.

— with files from Jessica Fedigan/PrinceGeorgeMatters, Jeremy Hainsworth/Glacier Media 

