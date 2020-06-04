Hundreds gather in downtown Kamloops to support BLM movement

Photo: Tereza Verenca Leslie Carty speaks to the crowd in front of the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

When Tim Unaegbu heard that today's Black Lives Matter protest at Riverside Park was cancelled — just an hour or so before it was scheduled to start — he couldn't wrap his head around it.

"What I said... 'Cancelled for who? It's not cancelled until racism is cancelled,'" he tells Castanet.

Unaegbu, the athletic director and a PE teacher at Kamloops Christian School, was one of hundreds of people who showed up on Thursday (June 4), to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

While there were no official organizers, a number of people jumped on stage at the Rotary Bandshell and shared their experiences of what it's like being a person of colour in Canada and Kamloops.

Unaegbu was no exception. He says he was pulled over around Thanksgiving one year. His girlfriend had asked him to pick up a pumpkin pie from Safeway on his way home. When he was about to drive out of the grocery store parking lot, lights and sirens came on. Unaegbu says he quickly adjusted his voice, to sound more "articulate" and less black.

"I was trying to figure out what I did."

Photo: Tereza Verenca

Unaegbu says he rolled down his window and the Mountie informed him he was missing a bolt on his licence plate.

"(The officer) says, 'I just wanted to make sure the car wasn't stolen.'" Unaegbu recalls of the exchange. "I said, 'What do you mean stolen? This is a cheap Honda Civic that I got for $2,000.' I sat there waiting… and he said, 'You’re free to go.' Free?"

Unaegbu spoke about his own experience with #kamloops police pulling him over to check if his car he was driving (to get pie at the grocery store) was stolen. Their reasoning — his license plate was missing a bolt. pic.twitter.com/gsMz3LaBqT — Brendan Kergin ?? (@BKergin) June 4, 2020

Unaegbu says he decided to speak at the rally to show people that he has a story too.

"Because I’m always smiling and happy and almost numb to it, doesn’t mean I haven’t experienced it. Maybe I have a very strong black community around me, so when someone says that (something racist) I can ignore it, but I’m tired of ignoring it," the local teacher tells Castanet.

Another speaker was Leslie Carty, who shared what it was like growing up in Toronto, in a mostly white neighbourhood, at the age of 10. At recess on his first day of school, another student came up to him and said, "What are you doing here, n#&%*#?" Carty says he beat the kid up a bit; both ended up in the principal's office, which contained a leather strap. The student was sent back to class after a short lecture about bad words, and Carty remained, he says.

Photo: Brendan Kergin

"I tried to explain what that boy said to me. ... He didn't want to hear it," Carty says, adding the principal didn't use the leather strap but made his life miserable after.

"That's racism."

Carty also spoke about his experiences in Kamloops, specifically a March 2018 incident, when he says he was racially profiled in his own backyard by a police officer, who believed he was breaking into a shed on his property. He had got off work early that day, he says, and decided to go check on his bike in the shed, to make sure the battery was charged and that he didn't have a flat.

Photo: Tereza Verenca

After speeches wrapped up, the group peacefully marched to the Kamloops RCMP detachment on Battle Street.

Carty said a few more words outside the police building.

"I still don't sleep," he said of what happened to him.

Marchers carried back down to Riverside Park, where they were encouraged to network and share stories.

The Kamloops demonstration follows the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis. It's one of many protests that have taken place around the world since Floyd's death.