158761
Kamloops  

Hundreds gather in downtown Kamloops to support BLM movement

Local BLM protest goes ahead

- | Story: 301920

When Tim Unaegbu heard that today's Black Lives Matter protest at Riverside Park was cancelled — just an hour or so before it was scheduled to start — he couldn't wrap his head around it.

"What I said... 'Cancelled for who? It's not cancelled until racism is cancelled,'" he tells Castanet. 

Unaegbu, the athletic director and a PE teacher at Kamloops Christian School, was one of hundreds of people who showed up on Thursday (June 4), to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. 

While there were no official organizers, a number of people jumped on stage at the Rotary Bandshell and shared their experiences of what it's like being a person of colour in Canada and Kamloops. 

Unaegbu was no exception. He says he was pulled over around Thanksgiving one year. His girlfriend had asked him to pick up a pumpkin pie from Safeway on his way home. When he was about to drive out of the grocery store parking lot, lights and sirens came on. Unaegbu says he quickly adjusted his voice, to sound more "articulate" and less black. 

"I was trying to figure out what I did."

Unaegbu says he rolled down his window and the Mountie informed him he was missing a bolt on his licence plate.

"(The officer) says, 'I just wanted to make sure the car wasn't stolen.'" Unaegbu recalls of the exchange.  "I said, 'What do you mean stolen? This is a cheap Honda Civic that I got for $2,000.'  I sat there waiting… and he said, 'You’re free to go.' Free?"

Unaegbu says he decided to speak at the rally to show people that he has a story too.

"Because I’m always smiling and happy and almost numb to it, doesn’t mean I haven’t experienced it. Maybe I have a very strong black community around me, so when someone says that (something racist) I can ignore it, but I’m tired of ignoring it," the local teacher tells Castanet.

Another speaker was Leslie Carty, who shared what it was like growing up in Toronto, in a mostly white neighbourhood, at the age of 10. At recess on his first day of school, another student came up to him and said, "What are you doing here, n#&%*#?" Carty says he beat the kid up a bit; both ended up in the principal's office, which contained a leather strap. The student was sent back to class after a short lecture about bad words, and Carty remained, he says.

"I tried to explain what that boy said to me. ... He didn't want to hear it," Carty says, adding the principal didn't use the leather strap but made his life miserable after. 

"That's racism."

Carty also spoke about his experiences in Kamloops, specifically a March 2018 incident, when he says he was racially profiled in his own backyard by a police officer, who believed he was breaking into a shed on his property. He had got off work early that day, he says, and decided to go check on his bike in the shed, to make sure the battery was charged and that he didn't have a flat.

After speeches wrapped up, the group peacefully marched to the Kamloops RCMP detachment on Battle Street.

Carty said a few more words outside the police building.

"I still don't sleep," he said of what happened to him. 

Marchers carried back down to Riverside Park, where they were encouraged to network and share stories.

The Kamloops demonstration follows the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis. It's one of many protests that have taken place around the world since Floyd's death.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

157395


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4163508
4131 3rd Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$639,000
more details
154088




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Calliope
Calliope Kamloops SPCA >




Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’

Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three miscarriages. The country superstar and her husband, retired ice...
Triple nose boop
Must Watch
Three nosy cats checking out the camera.
Special effects makeup
Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259
158535