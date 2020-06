Photo: Colin Dacre

Two people were taken to hospital after a rear-ender on Highway 1 in Kamloops this morning.

“A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. “Eastbound traffic between River and Tanager was detoured via Valleyview Drive..

"Two people were transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.”

The crash has now been cleared.