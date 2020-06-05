Car raffle in support of Habitat Kamloops launches this month

Photo: Contributed A rendering of the 2020 prize, a 1968 Beaumont convertible.

Tickets to the annual classic car raffle in support of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops go on sale later this month.

The 2020 prize is a dark cherry red 1968 Beaumont convertible.

"It's valued at $102,500," Bill Miller, executive director of the local Habitat, tells Castanet.

There are 50,000 tickets up for grabs, at $25 apiece, he says.

"Assuming we sell out, we will probably have net proceeds of $900,000 to a million dollars. Those funds basically cover all the operating expenses of the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops society and that provides us with capital for resources, capacity building and starts us down the path to the development projects that we’re doing," Miller explains.

This is the second year of the classic car raffle; the fundraiser is a partnership with the History Channel and Rust Valley Restorers, who restore the Habitat vehicle on the show.

The TV series, which is filmed in Tappen, follows Mike Hall, Avery Shoaf and Connor Charman-Hall as they fix up cars. Last year, they prettied up a 1968 Chevy Camaro SS convertible for Habitat. It was won by Louise Dagg, who "screamed," "yelled" and "ran" all the way to the stage when her name was drawn.

"We’re really excited to be associated with Rust Valley. We’re thankful for their sponsorship and their participation," Miller says.

He notes Habitat Kamloops services a huge area that includes four regional districts.

"That takes us from Lumby to Revelstoke to Lillooet to Prince George."

Miller tells Castanet, historically, the local non-profit has built a duplex once every year or every other year. However, the need is much greater, he says. Following a long consultation process in 2018-19 with communities within Habitat's service area, Habitat Kamloops was asked to build 400-plus houses.

"So we had to take a long, hard look at how best we were going to do that," Miller says.

At this time, Habitat Kamloops has a number of projects in the works; among them are a 31-unit project with Kamloops Immigrant Services, a 21-unit project in Salmon Arm, and a 61-unit project for the Enderby Legion.

"The Revelstoke Legion wants us to do a project, the Vernon Legion wants us to do a project and we’re working with a number of Indigenous bands in the area," Miller says. "My goal as the executive director is to bring the level of productivity... from two units a year to 60."

Raffle tickets can be purchased online starting June 16. Email [email protected]. The winner will be announced on Dec. 16 (you'll have six months to buy tickets).

If you'd like to see this year's convertible in person, it'll be unveiled in Salmon Arm during a Father's Day parade.