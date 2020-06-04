158636
156110
Kamloops  

Organizers cancel Kamloops protest aligned with Black Lives Matter

BLM protest cancelled

- | Story: 301875

Kamloops organizers of a peaceful protest showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement have decided to cancel today's event scheduled for noon at Riverside Park.

The announcement was made at 10:40 a.m. today (June 4), just under two hours before it was supposed to start, on the group's Instagram account.

In the post, organizers state their intentions with the event didn't "align with the effects of our actions."

"Our intentions were to create a platform and conversation," reads the post.

"We want BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) to lead these protests. The original idea was to create a space for people to express their feelings of injustice and for us to be able to be there to protect the BIPOC in this space.

"The goal of this protest was to open conversation and change for local and international individuals. The goal of our organizers and all non-BIPOC is to create a safe space for them.

"We do not want to speak over them, we want to amplify them.

"This event will be cancelled as we too, would rather BIPOC directly organize these events. We took all feedback we could see from BIPOC to make our platform better and listen to all the criticism we got from them but we feel as though this was not enough.

"Thank you for all the support but please direct it elsewhere."

The post includes links to lists of websites supporting the BLM movement and businesses owned by people of colour.

When reached by Castanet earlier this week, organizers declined to put their names forward.

"Due to the nature of this protest, we feel people on our team may potentially be personally targeted as we’ve seen it happen before to other protesters. We have no intention of potentially putting anyone at higher risk because their name is associated with this event," they wrote to Castanet on June 3.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our intentions did not align with the effects of our actions.

A post shared by BIPOC SUPPORT IN KAMLOOPS (@kamloops.bipoc.support) on

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

153317


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4081837
B4b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$575,000
more details
158584


158786


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Calliope
Calliope Kamloops SPCA >




Puppy rides on Roomba

Must Watch
This baby just wanted to go for a ride.
Perfection
Galleries
A satisfying gallery for your eyes.
Perfection (2)
Galleries
Disney pledges $5 million to social justice non-profits
Showbiz
Disney bosses have pledge a $5 million donation to various...
Beluga whale deliberately soaks man then laughs about it
Must Watch
Who said Beluga wales don’t have a sense of humour?




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157971
158535