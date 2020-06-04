158636
Kamloops  

VIDEO: Drone capture peaceful views of grasslands near Kamloops

A look at Long Lake

As the world seems more tense these days, it's nice to find some calm in the world.

Justin Kopp did that recently with a hike out to Long Lake in the Lac Du Bois grasslands, and captured some drone footage. The video he created shows the lake and surrounding grasslands from a point of view humans don't get to experience.

In the video the grasslands appear calm, as the drone captures vistas showing the lake's place in the local geography, even giving a peak at the city in the background.

 

