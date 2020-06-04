157484
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP looking for wanted man Robert Rennie

This local man is wanted

Police in Kamloops need help locating Robert Rennie, who's wanted for armed robbery, unlawful confinement and assault.

In a news release, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says Rennie is also wanted in Alberta for failure to comply.

"Police believe he may be in Kamloops, the Prince Rupert area or perhaps has fled to Alberta," she says.

He's described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 6'0'' tall 
  • 185 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have seen Rennie or know his whereabouts, call your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

