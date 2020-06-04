Don't put out your garbage bin too early: WildSafeBC

Photo: Brendan Kergin

WildSafeBC is reminding locals to not put out their garbage bins the night before.

The City of Kamloops has a bylaw that says residents can place their solid waste curbside no earlier than 4 a.m. on collection day, between April 1 and Nov. 30. Otherwise, they could face a $100 fine.

Jo'Anne Hales, the city's local community WildSafeBC coordinator, tells Castanet her team has begun tagging bins in an effort to educate the public about the bylaw.

"We've only done Juniper so far," she says. "I'd say they're really good (at not leaving bins out). They are very aware that they have the potential for bear activity because of their location."

The tagging follows a black bear sighting on May 27 around 11 a.m. near Kechika Street in Juniper, according to the wildlife encounter map on the WildSafeBC website.

Hales notes says staff will only tag bins if a bear has been spotted in the area.

"It's been pretty quiet so far, which is a good thing, " she says.

Besides making people more bear aware, Hales will be involved in a number of modified programs between now and November. That includes door-to-door information delivery campaigns and webinars of the WildSafe Ranger Program for school-aged children.

"The focus is to just educate the community on how to be safe when you’re out in the wilderness and when you’re out living, playing, working outdoors, to prevent as much conflict as we can," Hales explains.

To report a wildlife in conflict to the Conservation Officer Service, call 1-877-952-7277.