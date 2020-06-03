Sun Peaks Resort added to Mountain Collective list of ski destinations

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

Sun Peaks Resort is the latest ski destination to be added to Mountain Collective's roster for the 2020-21 season.

For US$469, adult skiers can buy a Mountain Collective pass; they can enjoy two days at the slopes at each of the 23 partner sites (that's 46 days of skiing or snowboarding fun). The pass also includes a 50 per cent discount on all additional days with no blackout dates, and a third bonus day offer.

Some of the destinations that are part of the collective are Sugarloaf in Maine, Grand Targhee in Wyoming and the Chamonix region of France.

"As the second largest ski area in Canada and seventh largest in North America, Sun Peaks is thrilled to be connecting with this industry-leading collection of destinations. The value and opportunity for guests from around the world to experience so many incredible places together on one pass is amazing," says Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for Sun Peaks Resort, in a news release.

Kelly notes local Sun Peaks season passholders will also receive 50 per cent off lift tickets purchased at any of the Mountain Collective resorts.

"This creates a tremendous value-add with half price skiing at key Western Canada destinations such as Revelstoke, Panorama, Banff Sunshine, and Lake Louise, along with numerous other top resorts throughout North America and around the globe," Kelly says.

For more information or to buy a Mountain Collective pass, click here.