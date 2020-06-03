Kamloops building permits still showing strong numbers during pandemic

Photo: Brendan Kergin

While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted some industries, the construction business in Kamloops continues to do well.

Nearly $25 million in building permits were issued in May; while that's below May 2019's massive $33 million, it's the second highest of any May for at least the last six years. It's also the second highest value this year, after April.

Last month was powered by strong activity in the residential sector (the highest value of the last six years), with nearly $19 million in multi-family projects approved. Over 100 units of new residences were approved, 15 more than last year, though the vast majority (102) were in multi-family projects. Only four permits for single-family homes were issued.

The overall commercial category saw much less activity than last year, with just over $1 million in activity (the second lowest value in the last six years). No institutional or industrial permits were issued, and only six commercial permits were approved.

While May 2020 was behind May 2019, 2020 remains ahead of 2019 for year-to-date values, with more than $108.8 million in permits issued this year-to-date, compared to $97.6 million last year-to-date.