Police watchdog investigating Williams Lake incident

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) is looking into a police incident that occurred in Williams Lake on May 31.

Police were called to a residence around 7 p.m., according to a press release from the IIO.

"Officers allege they responded to reports of a man believed to be in significant emotional distress and intoxication who, once located, fled from police on a motorbike," states the release.

When the man was later found by police, he wouldn't comply with RCMP and again fled on the motorbike.

"Police followed and there was an interaction between the police vehicle and the motorbike near Desous Road, at which point the man was taken into custody," the release says.

With the suspect in custody, first aid was provided until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to hospital, where it was determined he had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In another press release from RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, it's noted that when the man was reported to the RCMP, officers were told he intended to harm himself.

The RCMP release also states that later, at Desous Road, there was an interaction "between the police vehicle and the motorbike, causing the man to lose control of the motorbike."

The IIO is now looking for anyone that my have witnessed or recorded the incident. Police can be contacted at 1-855-446-8477.