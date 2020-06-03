157484
Kamloops  

Police watchdog investigating Williams Lake incident

IIO called to Williams Lake

- | Story: 301747

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) is looking into a police incident that occurred in Williams Lake on May 31.

Police were called to a residence around 7 p.m., according to a press release from the IIO.

"Officers allege they responded to reports of a man believed to be in significant emotional distress and intoxication who, once located, fled from police on a motorbike," states the release.

When the man was later found by police, he wouldn't comply with RCMP and again fled on the motorbike.

"Police followed and there was an interaction between the police vehicle and the motorbike near Desous Road, at which point the man was taken into custody," the release says.

With the suspect in custody, first aid was provided until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to hospital, where it was determined he had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In another press release from RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, it's noted that when the man was reported to the RCMP, officers were told he intended to harm himself.

The RCMP release also states that later, at Desous Road, there was an interaction "between the police vehicle and the motorbike, causing the man to lose control of the motorbike."

The IIO is now looking for anyone that my have witnessed or recorded the incident. Police can be contacted at 1-855-446-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

145762


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4176258
154 -1850 Shannon Lake Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$279,000
more details
156259


157215


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Piper
Piper Kamloops SPCA >


158786


Weird Cars

Uncategorized
Have you ever seen these makes and models?
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan
Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost...
When your dog is blind and you move the couch Mario Edit
Must Watch
Star Wars The Pug Awakens
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158780
158535