Kamloops  

There's a power outage on the eastern edge of Kamloops

Crash causes power outage

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

BC Hydro is estimating a 3 p.m. time for power to be restored.

ORIGINAL: 9:17 a.m.

A motor vehicle incident on the eastern edge of Kamloops has caused a power outage for dozens of BC Hydro customers.

According to the power company, 56 customers are without power right now following the accident around 8:30 a.m. this morning, east of Lafarge Road. The area of the outage is between Highway 1 and the South Thompson River.

Crews are on scene, states BC Hydro's website. DriveBC is reporting no delays along Highway 1.

