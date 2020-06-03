158636
Kamloops  

Kamloops councillor upset with Trump's leadership during protests

Councillor on global protests

Coun. Arjun Singh took time during Tuesday's council meeting to speak about the ongoing protests against police brutality toward people of colour and associated violence.

Singh, himself the son of Indian immigrants, said he was anxious watching the news the past week as protests grew across the U.S., noting that it's occurring while the world continues to struggle with COVID-19.

He also talked about U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks on the protests, saying the American leader was "fermenting" the issues in "incredibly horrible ways."

"I am horribly upset by the actions of the U.S. president," Singh said.

When asked about Trump's recent remarks, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau paused for a notable 21 seconds before answering.

In contrast to the current violence, Singh spoke in support of Thursday's protest planned for Riverside Park and urged participants to be peaceful and safe, in light of the pandemic.

He noted that in Kamloops there is some tension around the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project as construction gets underway locally; the project has faced opposition from First Nations groups and environmentalists.

Kamloops' history of people of colour being elected to political office was another aspect Singh touched on; he cited alderman John Freemont Smith (the province's first black alderman in 1902), former Mayor Peter Wing (who was elected in 1966 as the first mayor in North America of Chinese decent) and Len Marchand (the first person of First Nations status to win an MP seat; he also served as a federal cabinet minister).

Singh also encouraged people to challenge ideas of racism and bigotry and follow B.C.'s Lt. Governor Janet Austin in taking the different together pledge.

"Racism really exists because people have a sense of the 'other,'" he said.

