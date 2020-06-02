157484
Kamloops  

Around 80 employees at Thompson Rivers University to be laid off

80 layoffs at TRU

Some 80 support staff members at Thompson Rivers University will be receiving layoff notices starting this week.

The news was shared internally today (June 2), in an email written by the executive director of human resources Larry Phillips.

"Through agreement with CUPE, we will be giving all employees affected by layoff four months' notice, even in those situations where less notice is required. This means employees will still be working for the next four months," Phillips writes.

TRU, like many other organizations and businesses in the city, has had budgetary challenges since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the memo, Phillips notes labour costs are the largest category of expense at the Kamloops university.

He says HR is exploring other possibilities to mitigate the need for layoffs, which include furloughs (temporary, unpaid leaves), job sharing and retirement options, and government programs.

"The reason we are moving ahead with layoff notices for support staff is due to the longer notice period required under the CUPE collective agreement," he says.

Should fall enrolment and the financial picture improve, TRU would be in a position to rescind the layoff notices, he adds.

"As we move forward in these conversations, I am aware that we are all under immense pressure and change. This is a new situation for us, and we are adapting in a way that we haven’t had to before as a university community. I am appreciative of the productive discussions, everyone’s understanding, and our shared desire to see TRU come out strong on the other side of this pandemic," Phillips writes.

HR will begin meeting with the impacted employees on June 3.

