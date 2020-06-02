158636
Kamloops  

4 bikes were reported stolen last week; 17 thefts from vehicles

Map: Target cars, stolen bikes

Kamloops Mounties recorded four stolen bikes and 17 thefts from a motor vehicle last week.

Between May 25 and 31, thieves hit up the North Shore, the South Shore, Lower Sahali, Upper Sahali and Valleyview. 

The previous week (May 18 to 24), there were 24 thefts from a motor vehicle and six stolen bikes.

Local RCMP are releasing the weekly crime maps to educate the public about where the thefts are taking place. They also hope they act as a friendly reminder to contact police should anyone see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood. The RCMP's local non-emergency line is 250-828-3000.

