Rayleigh Elementary School vandalized before reopening

Photo: Jacob Mattes Rayleigh Elementary School.

The custodian of Rayleigh Elementary School arrived at her job Monday morning (June 1) to a disappointing sight.

It appears youth vandalized the school overnight, Principal Shaun McKenna tells Castanet. Five fire extinguishers had been fired inside the school, a window was smashed, a door was opened with a crowbar and the computer lab door was damaged.

Outside the SD 73 school, cans and bottles were found, with more beer cans found on he school's roof, he says.

"We're pretty angry," McKenna says. "Generally, being Rayleigh, we're a small little area. If the kids are vandalizing the school, they used to go here."

He suspects there were around a half-dozen participants in the vandalism; the school's security company arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after the alarms went off and McKenna figures it would require at least that many participants to cause that amount of damage.

There are no suspects at this time, he adds; the school is prohibited from setting up cameras on the property and the vandals fled the area by the time security arrived.

"The would have moved pretty fast to do what they did," he says.

Staff arrived early Monday morning and started cleaning up the mess left behind. Students and teachers were delayed entering the building until 9 a.m. (Rayleigh Elementary classes start at 8:30 a.m.), due to the chemicals in the air. Luckily, there were only around six students at school (only kids of essential workers were allowed to come back Monday). The full student body wasn't due back until today.

"It was still pretty hard to be in the school with the chemicals in the air," McKenna says of arriving at the school Monday morning.

He notes his students are upset about the incident.

"They're sad and shocked about it, and trying to understand why someone would do that."

He shares in those sentiments.

"I would like to understand why they feel this is a fun thing to do," he says. "And do it to their school and community."

The majority of the mess was cleaned up by noon yesterday, McKenna says, with School District 73 sending staff over to fix the window and assist with cleanup.

McKenna notes the custodian had spent much of the last couple of months deep cleaning the school in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she'll have to do it all over again, to get the chemicals from the fire extinguishers out of everything.

This isn't the first time the school has been vandalized; since McKenna started there three years ago, it's the fifth time. He tells Castanet he's had discussions about the issue with the RCMP liaison, and patrols of the area have increased.