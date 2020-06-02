157484
Kamloops  

Kamloops doctor reprimanded by provincial board

A Kamloops doctor has admitted to professional misconduct involving a recent patient, leading to a formal reprimand from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC (CPSBC).

Dr. Charles James Marke was recently investigated by an inquiry committee from the professional association, which regulates physicians who practice in the province. During the inquiry, he acknowledged he crossed a line. 

"...he engaged in professional misconduct of a sexual nature by failing to maintain the professional boundaries expected of a registrant practising in British Columbia," states a public notification from the CPSBC.

The notification (which calls Dr. Marke a "former registrant" with the organization) notes Dr. Marke contacted a former patient for personal reasons a month after his treatment of her ended and invited her to his home.

At his home, they had a personal conversation and he kissed and hugged her, according to the notification.

"Due to the power imbalance that existed between him and the complainant, the inquiry committee was critical of Dr. Marke’s admitted conduct," the document reads.

As a result of the inquiry, Dr. Marke has agreed to a formal reprimand. Additionally, if he reapplies with the CPSBC he will have to go through a reassessment program. If he wishes to practice in B.C. again, he will have to participate in ethics education and have his practice monitored by the CPSBC.

The notification does not state when the incident occurred or where Dr. Marke is currently working. The inquiry's results were effective as of April 30.

The full notification can be found here.

