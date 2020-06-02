Spring a cool affair, Kamloops summer likely warmer than average

Photo: Brendan Kergin

While spring ended slightly warmer than usual, overall it was a cool season.

Just 0.3 C warmer than the average, May 2020 was nothing special temperature-wise, says Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. However, with 47 mm of precipitation, it was a wet one.

"It really is about the wetness for me," he tells Castanet, noting increased rain raises concerns about freshet and floodwaters.

However, there is a positive.

"On the flip side, it's been good for fire weather," Lundquist says.

Meteorologically, March, April and May make up spring, and this spring in Kamloops was a cool and dry one. While May made up some ground as far as precipitation (a total of 54 mm fell over those three months, with May making up nearly 90 per cent of that — the average is 53 mm), it couldn't bring up the temperature.

Over the three months, the average was 8.9 C; normal spring temperature is 9.9 C. Lundquist calls the difference notable, in part because it was taken over a long period of time. Since the data is spread over a 90-day period, daily extremes don't affect the average as much.

"That is significant, to be one degree below average for the entire season," he says, estimating it to be around one standard deviation below the seasonal average.

Part of the reason was the cold start to the season, which just reached out to the Thompson Valley.

"There were a few early spring arctic outbreaks that made it to Kamloops but not to the Okanagan," he says.

As summer starts, Lunquist explains Kamloops will likely be warmer than average, as the southwest corner of the province is expected to be above average for the season, while the northeast is expected to be average.

He says the Shuswap may be more average, but Kamloops, being more westerly, should experience more heat, especially when taking into account climate change.

"I'm pretty confident saying the most likely outcome is above average."