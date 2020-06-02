157484
Kamloops  

Kamloops real estate sees jump in sales in May

Real estate bouncing back

Story: 301641

The Kamloops and District Real Estate Association (KADREA) is calling a 45 per cent jump in sales in May — when compared to April — "a very positive sign."

According to newly released stats, a total of 175 residential unit sales were recorded for the area in May; that's up from April's 120. When comparing the 175 to May 2019, the data shows a 46.3 per cent drop. 

Of the 175 units sold, 105 were single-family dwellings. The average price for a single-family dwelling last month was $536,832, an increase of 8.6 per cent when compared to the same month last year.

The average price for a home in Kamloops last month was $435,621, states a news release, a rise of two per cent from $427,079 recorded the previous year. The total sales dollar volume in May was $76.2 million, a 45.2 per cent fall from 2019, which stood at $139.1 million. 

Meanwhile, there were 327 new listings recorded by MLS last month. 

"While we prepared for a sluggish month after sales plummeted in April, sales figures have certainly improved since the government's decision to reopen businesses," says KADREA president Wendy Runge in the release. 

She notes given the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the market, it may take some time for real estate to return to normalcy. 

"We do anticipate a continued positive trend as we approach the summer months," Runge says. "This is supported by our YTD (year-to-date) numbers, which are only down 25 per cent as compared to the end of May last year."

