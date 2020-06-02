157484
Kamloops  

Kamloops police dog celebrating the big 7

Happy birthday, Fargo!

- | Story: 301620

One of the hardest working canines in the province is celebrating today.

Fargo, the Kamloops RCMP police dog, is getting a bunch of special surprises for his seventh birthday.

Born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., Fargo has served in Newfoundland, Alberta and, of course, B.C., according to a police press release. Throughout that he's served with Cpl. Steve Prior.

"In addition to tracking bad guys and looking for drugs in Kamloops, Fargo is part of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and has assisted in many high-risk calls," states the Kamloops detachment.

“We are planning a steak dinner to celebrate Fargo’s birthday, but no alcohol … we’re both on call," Prior says in the release. "Later, he will chill with the family.” 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

155962


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4161385
1-1890 cooper rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$309,900
more details
158682


157743


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

JC
JC Kamloops SPCA >


158114


Tuesday Meme Dump- June 2, 2020

Galleries
Hot memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jenga wizard
Must Watch
Woah.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158589
158535