Kamloops police dog celebrating the big 7

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Fargo.

One of the hardest working canines in the province is celebrating today.

Fargo, the Kamloops RCMP police dog, is getting a bunch of special surprises for his seventh birthday.

Born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., Fargo has served in Newfoundland, Alberta and, of course, B.C., according to a police press release. Throughout that he's served with Cpl. Steve Prior.

"In addition to tracking bad guys and looking for drugs in Kamloops, Fargo is part of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and has assisted in many high-risk calls," states the Kamloops detachment.

“We are planning a steak dinner to celebrate Fargo’s birthday, but no alcohol … we’re both on call," Prior says in the release. "Later, he will chill with the family.”