Kamloops  

Petition calls for upgrades to Barnhartvale Road

Petition for Barnharvale Rd.

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for the city to upgrade Barnhartvale Road.

With repaving scheduled to start soon, petition starter Margaret Langevin is asking the city to make room for cyclists and pedestrians on the main road in and out of the rural neighbourhood; an issue she claims the city hasn't planned for.

"Barnhartvale road has become a popular cycling destination for tourists and local riders," she writes. "If the City of Kamloops wants to encourage tourism, healthy living, alternative green transportation options and safety of it's citizens it needs to change this now."

Petition signers have agreed with the sentiment about cycling along the windy road.

"I feel like I am seriously risking my life and limb due to inattentive drivers," writes Britt Antoniuk on the petition page. "Add to the dismal condition of BHV road, and an accident will surely happen."

