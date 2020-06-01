157484
Kamloops  

City of Kamloops closing more infrastructure as waters rise

More flood mitigation

Parks near the rivers' shore will see sections closed off this week as waters in the Thompson rivers rise.

The city is placing barriers on McArthur Island and part of the island's ring road is likely closed for several weeks due to flooding concerns and to protect infrastructure.

As of Wednesday the parking lot behind the Sandman Centre will be closed as well as flood barriers are installed.

Sections of Riverside Park and Rivers Trail were previously closed in preparation for flooding (including the pier and beaches). Some flooding has already occurred on a section of Rivers Trial.

"Current river predictions are calling for river levels similar to what was experienced in 1999," states the city in a press release.

