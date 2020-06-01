157484
Kamloops  

Black Lives Matter protest planned for Kamloops

Black Lives Matter event

Following the week of protests in the U.S. and events over the weekend in Canadian cities, Kamloops will be the site of a Black Lives Matter protest on Thursday.

A new Instagram account called @kamloops.blm.movement is organizing the event, planned for noon at Riverside Park on June 4. It states the event is to honour George Floyd (the African-American man killed by police in Minneapolis last week), Regis Korchinski-Paquet (an African-Canadian woman who died in a police incident May 27 which is under investigation) and other people of colour who are “being murdered daily.”

Protests have sprung up across the United States during the past week following Floyd’s death, which was captured on video. Organizers of these events are calling out police for unnecessary force and racism.

The Kamloops Black Lives Matter account links the issue to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.

“Systemic oppression and racism are a continuous issue in countries outside of America and continue to be a problem within Canada,” states one post.

Posts also touch on being safe during the planned protest, noting concerns about COVID-19.

“Bring face masks, keep distance and sanitize,” states a post. “Do not attend if you show any symptoms.”

Organizers appear to be unsure of how many will attend the event; in one post they say they’re planning for a “decently large number” and that “a larger crowd” is interested in the event than they expected.

While comments stating attendance are limited, the post announcing the event has several hundred likes in a couple of days.

Kamloops has reached out to the owner of the Instagram account for an interview and is waiting to hear back.

