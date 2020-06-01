157484
156110
Kamloops  

City and school playgrounds are due to reopen today

Playgrounds reopening

Story: 301519

The City of Kamloops and School District 73 are opening their playgrounds and outdoor fitness locations across the city today.

Playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment was taped off in mid-March to help stem the spread of COVID-19. As B.C. reopens in a phased approach, the municipal government, along with partners, has decided to reopen park equipment, states the city in a press release. Municipal parks were not closed.

"Removal of the closed signs and caution tape will signify that playgrounds are open for public use. Residents are asked to refrain from using these spaces until the signs and caution tape have been removed," the city states in the release.

The city also encourages users to wash their hands before and after using the equipment and to continue physical distancing.

Water parks are going to remain closed for now. Other recreational facilities will reopen at other dates, the city states, though the track at the Tournament Capital Centre reopened today.

