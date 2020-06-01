Human waste and garbage at Monte Lake a concern for residents

A Monte Lake resident is looking for someone to take responsibility of unregulated camping next to the lake as garbage and human waste is regularly left behind.

Clare Staples took to Facebook May 28 to express concern and frustration after yet another group of campers left behind piles of garbage, along with toilet paper and feces.

"This has been getting steadily worse in the last five or six years," she says.

Having grown up in Monte Lake and lived as adult at multiple locations, she's been watching the situation evolve. In the last few years more campers have been coming she says, staying for more than a week at a time in some cases.

"Human waste is everywhere through this area," she says.

Part of the issue is who's responsible for the land and regulating issues there. Staples says the area campers head to is private property and surrounded by a fence. However, a hole has been cut through the barrier. Signs that used to state no camping are gone. Now, she adds, more sites are being created by the campers, with trees being cut down to create space.

"Our biggest fear is the private property owner is going to say that's enough and block the whole area," she says, describing the area at the north end of Monte Lake off of Mill Road.

She notes community members have been in contact with the property's owner, but she's not sure where that conversation left off. As for enforcement, the community hasn't had any luck.

Conservation officers have been called, Staples says, but they've been told they need video or photographic evidence, or people need to be caught in the act of committing an offense the conservation officer is able to act on by an officer.

"We've called the police because just on the weekend there was a group of 10 tents and probably 20 young people," Staples says. "Nobody was openly drinking so they just left."

While the TNRD cleaned up the recent mess, Staples says it's fallen to community members in the past to clean up the mess, including the human waste. She adds that her sister has spoken with the regional district but that hasn't produced any results.

"Nobody takes ownership of it," she says. "We kind of get the runaround."

She adds that community members have discussed adding and taking care of outhouses to the area, but aren't sure who to talk to about that.

"I just don't want people to use it as there outdoor toilet, it's disgusting," she says.