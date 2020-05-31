157785
Kamloops  

BC Wildlife park spirit bear gets a roommate

Clover gets a friend

Story: 301474

One of the BC Wildlife Park's most famous residents is getting a roommate.

Clover the Kermode (or spirit) bear has just met Tuk, a rescued black bear. While the two are just getting acquainted, according to a post on the BC Wildlife Park's Facebook page, they're already familiar with one aspect of each other.

Their scent.

"They spent the summer and early fall alternating their time on the exhibit and spent the winter denning in different areas within the same building," states the park in the post.

Now they're meeting face-to-face. Their primary keeper Danielle Rogers, along with other staff, have been carefully planning the meeting of the bears, watching Tuk and Clover's behaviour over the past few weeks.

"Interactions between the two bears have been successful so far, with each session showing improvement," states the park.

As long as things go well, the bears will be kept in the same area for longer periods of time, though which bear will be visible to the public at any given time once the park reopens June 1 is uncertain.

157159


