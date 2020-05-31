158118
TRU prof becomes duck mom after lab closes due to COVID-19

Thanks to COVID-19, Thompson Rivers University associate professor Erica Gray Gowans is now raising Kinder, Phoenix, Nacho and Buck.

Gray Gowans is part of the university's Animal Health Technology program and runs a lab at the school, CTV News Vancouver reports. When the campus closed down in March as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic spread, she took home the incubator housing the duck eggs.

On April 1, the duck eggs cracked up and four little yellow ducklings joined Gray Gowans family.

“It’s actually been a lot of fun…it’s a great way for all of us to spend time together,” Gray Gowans tells CTV News Vancouver.

Pearl, the family's great Pyrenees dog, is helping watch out for the young birds.

“She’s a livestock guardian dog, so she keeps them safe,” says Gray Gowans.

The ducklings have shown up in online classes, virtual staff meetings and more.

The plan was for the ducks to go new homes after they hatched in the lab, but now that they've joined Gray Gowans' family, those plans have changed and they'll remain at the family home.

“They enjoy spending time in our garden, and we’ve got a little kiddie pool for them,” she adds.

— With files from CTV News Vancouver

