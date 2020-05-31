157871
Kamloops  

Wildfire spotted near Kamloops yesterday under control today

Buse Lake fire under control

Helped by the precipitation, wildfire crews are calling a fire spotted yesterday (May 30) west of Kamloops under control.

Located just south of Upper Buse Lake, the fire was likely started by lightning according to Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser. BC Wildfire Service crew attended the scene yesterday and were able to get in under control; it never got larger than a spot fire (under 100 square metres).

Fraser adds no structures were threatened. Google Maps show the location as steep and wooded.

The location remains on the BC Wildfire Dashboard online and Fraser says crews will revisit the site later this week if needed.

Whenever there are lightning strikes, Fraser says there's a chance fires could be sparked. If you spot one, you can report it to the wildfire service at 1-800-663-5555.

