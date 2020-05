Photo: Facebook/TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the Sun Peaks Transfer Station and Recycling Depot is closed until further notice due to a landslide.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post this afternoon (May 30).

The TNRD notes the nearest alternate disposal facility is the Heffley Creek Eco-Depot, located at 7381 Sullivan Valley Rd. It's open Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.