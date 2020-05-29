City of Kamloops reopening TCC indoor track June 1

Photo: Brendan Kergin Inside the TCC.

The fieldhouse at the Tournament Capital Centre is scheduled to reopen on June 1, as part of a phased approach.

People will be able to use the indoor track on Monday, according to the City of Kamloops website. The upper gym areas, the EZ Line fitness equipment and the fieldhouse courts will remain closed at this time.

"Staff are working with multiple agencies, including the Office of the Provincial Health Officer, Interior Health and the BC Recreation and Parks Association to determine a safe reopening strategy," the city says.

TCC users are being asked to keep a few changes in mind:

A drop-in visit costs $5 (monthly passes are available). Annual memberships are not available at this time.

No cash will be accepted, debit or credit only.

The adjusted hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. These hours are temporary during the reopening and will be expanded as restrictions are lifted.

You're encouraged to leave your valuables at home and to come ready to work out as there will be no access to change rooms or lockers.

There will be reduced parking available due to construction on both the Canada Games Aquatic Centre and Hillside Stadium.

There will be a 180-person limit for the fieldhouse. Expect lineups.

As per Interior Health guidelines, water fountains will be turned off, but the water bottle refill station will be open. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

Expect to see fencing and floor markings throughout the building.

The city asks residents to avoid the TCC if they're feeling ill, have travelled outside the country recently or have been exposed to COVID-19.

As for sports fields, the city says it's working with PacificSport and ViaSport on a reopening strategy.

"At this time, fields are open for unstructured play, but scrimmages and games are not permitted," the website says.

Nets on city courts, meanwhile, will be reinstalled as soon as possible.

However, community halls, pools, city arenas and water parks will stay closed until further notice.

"We recognize the importance of being able to provide recreation opportunities for our residents while ensuring the health and safety of our patrons and our staff," says Mayor Ken Christian. "We look forward to being able to open additional facilities over the coming months."