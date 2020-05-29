Library has virtual programs to keep teens engaged, entertained

Photo: Pexels

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) has a number of upcoming virtual programs for youths between the ages of 13 and 18.

"If you've been missing our in-person teen programs, our virtual programming is here to fill that void," says digital services librarian Joey da Costa in a news release.

On June 4 at 3 p.m., the TNRL is hosting a trivia battle; teens will be able to put their knowledge of popular music, movies, TV shows and books to the test.

A few days later, on June 9 at 3 p.m., fantasy fans will unite for Dungeons & Dragons.

"In this famous role-playing tabletop game, players will get to create fun characters, hang out with awesome people and explore a whole new world. There is no experience required for this creative gaming adventure," states the release.

Then on June 11, at 4 p.m., teens can use their problem-solving skills in a virtual escape room.

Anyone who's interested in participating is asked to email [email protected] to get an official invite.