First e-bike rental and sales shop in Kamloops opens June 1

Photo: Contributed

Electra Ride — the first shop in Kamloops dedicated to e-bike rentals and sales — opens its doors to the public on June 1.

The storefront at 150 Victoria St. W is the brainchild of Gary Holland and Dana Marcano; the pair launched the business last summer and began renting the motorized bikes out of a trailer. In an interview with Castanet at the time, they announced plans for a storefront.

"Electra Ride provides residents and visitors a new way to experience the River City," Marcano says in a news release. "Not only are you getting the health benefits of a traditional bicycle, but also the flexibility to go further and explore new territory, plus they are a lot of fun to ride."

The store will also be selling e-bikes.

The release notes locals have been inquiring almost daily about when the shop will officially open; Marcano and Holland have had to create a waitlist for people interested in buying their own two wheels.

Holland says the store's opening was delayed by two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority," he says. "The shop is now set up and ready to safely serve customers."

To make an online rental reservation, click here. It costs $49.99 for 2.5 hours ($10 for every additional hour); $69.99 for half a day (four hours); and $99.99 for a whole day (eight hours). All e-bike rentals include a helmet, lock and small handlebar bag.

You can call 250-434-2245 for additional details or to set up an e-bike test ride.