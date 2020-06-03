Police believe missing man may have left Kamloops

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Mounties in Kamloops continue to search for Jason Redhead, who was last seen in February.

Today (June 3), Cpl. Jodi Shelkie with the local detachment says police now believe the 42-year-old man may have left the Tournament Capital and could be anywhere in British Columbia.

Police issued a public plea for information on May 28; in a news release issued that day, they noted Redhead was last seen on Feb. 19 in the Kamloops area.

He's described as:

Indigenous male

5'6'' tall

150 pounds

Short, dark hair

Brown eyes

If you see Redhead or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Editor's note: This story was updated on June 3 with new information from Kamloops RCMP.