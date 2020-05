Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops Mounties are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 42-year-old man.

Jason Redhead was last seen on Feb. 19, 2020 in the Kamloops area.

He's described as:

Indigenous male

5'6'' tall

150 pounds

Short, dark hair

Brown eyes

If you see Redhead or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.