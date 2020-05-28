156606
Kamloops  

RCMP arrest five people following heavy police presence in Merritt

Five individuals were arrested in Merritt Wednesday evening.

In a news release, Cpl. Derrick Francis says police received information from multiple sources on May 27, that a local couple had been involved in at least two recent assaults.

"One of the assaults was said to have been committed with a firearm," writes Francis in the release. "Based on the nature of the information and on the criminal activity history of the male suspect, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was called in."

ERT gained entry into a home on Bann Street later that same evening.

As a result, five people were arrested; charges against three of them are being considered, Francis says.

RCMP searched the residence and found produced replica handguns, a shotgun with a homemade silencer, a large amount of ammunition and an amount of narcotics.

The release notes the case is in the early stages of investigation.

