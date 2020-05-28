156606
Kamloops  

VIDEO: Here's one last look at the Snowbirds memorial at YKA

Preserving the memorial

In less than 24 hours, the City of Kamloops and the Rocky Mountain Rangers will be removing the Snowbirds tributes posted along the fence on Tranquille Road. 

The memorial, which stretches some 450 metres, started taking shape shortly after the fatal Tutor jet crash in Brocklehurst on May 17. The incident killed Capt. Jennifer Casey and seriously injured the plane's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall

On May 26, the City of Kamloops announced staff and members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers would take down the memorial on May 29. The numerous posters, flags, flowers and messages of hope will be preserved and sent to the Casey and MacDougall families, as well as to the Snowbirds, the city said. 

Castanet visited the memorial today (May 28) and has put together the video below.

