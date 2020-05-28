VIDEO: Local pilot captures controversial mine site from above

Photo: Jan Nademlejnsky/YouTube

Ajax Mine may no longer be the political hot potato it was in recent years, but the site is still there with the pits from past ventures catching water.

Local pilot and YouTuber Jan Nademlejnsky flew his trike over the area earlier this month, among other spots. From above, the main pits from the mine look bright blue. Water has collected and has no way to escape.

Elsewhere on his flight, Nademlejnsky spots a fellow trike flier in Knutsford and stops to say hi. The end of his trip takes him over the Tranquille area, where he checks on flooding.