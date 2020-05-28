156834
Kamloops  

VIDEO: Local pilot captures controversial mine site from above

A bird's-eye view of Ajax

- | Story: 301171

Ajax Mine may no longer be the political hot potato it was in recent years, but the site is still there with the pits from past ventures catching water.

Local pilot and YouTuber Jan Nademlejnsky flew his trike over the area earlier this month, among other spots. From above, the main pits from the mine look bright blue. Water has collected and has no way to escape.

Elsewhere on his flight, Nademlejnsky spots a fellow trike flier in Knutsford and stops to say hi. The end of his trip takes him over the Tranquille area, where he checks on flooding.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4080582
#17 2490 Tuscany Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$595,000
more details
154042


158287


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Vivian (and Violet)
Vivian (and Violet) Kamloops SPCA >


156106


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Halsey fractured ankle in dishwasher slip-up
Showbiz
Clumsy Halsey fractured her ankle in a silly kitchen accident.
Pencil top sculptures
Galleries
These are incredible! Can you imagine carving something that...
Pencil top sculptures (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156707