158442
157263
Kamloops  

Kamloops filmmaker hopes to transcend isolation with mini-doc

Teen filmmaker pivots doc

- | Story: 301169

COVID-19 has forced many to pivot the way they do things.

Marius Fernandes, a 16-year-old Indigenous filmmaker from Kamloops, is no exception. The local teen is part of the Youth Communities Stories program from Reel Youth and Telus Storyhive.

Pre-pandemic, Fernandes was looking to profile an individual in his community and discuss Indigenous empowerment issues. But with provincial restrictions in place, he had to shift his subject matter, and has been producing a mini-documentary about himself, as an artist, and his musical family.

"My family, we’re very musically driven. That’s how I express my voice and that’s how I give Indigenous people a voice," Fernandes tells Castanet.

"If I’m being really honest, things haven’t really changed for Indigenous people. We’ve been locked down for generations, whether it’s reservations or residential schools, and we still have to find ways to stay connected," he adds, pointing to traditional song as an example.

The new storyline tells the story of the local family, as Indigenous musicians, and how they come to create an art form that can still be shared with people in a time of social distancing.

Fernandes notes the entire doc is filmed inside his house.

The short film is still in production, with the final draft due at the beginning of June. It'll be released in August on the Telus Storyhive YouTube page and on Telus Optik TV.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

156966


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details
158271




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Vivian (and Violet)
Vivian (and Violet) Kamloops SPCA >




Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Halsey fractured ankle in dishwasher slip-up
Showbiz
Clumsy Halsey fractured her ankle in a silly kitchen accident.
Pencil top sculptures
Galleries
These are incredible! Can you imagine carving something that...
Pencil top sculptures (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150493