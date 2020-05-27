Police respond to firearm complaint in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin FILE: A police car.

Two people were taken into police custody today after reports of a firearm in a vehicle downtown.

Around 3 p.m. today (May 27), police received a tip about a firearm in a vehicle at Lansdowne Mall. Police found the vehicle, with two people inside, according to a press release.

Multiple officers arrived at the location and a man and woman were taken into custody.

When police searched the vehicle, no firearm was found.

Police are still investigating, according to the release.