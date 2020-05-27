156606
Kamloops  

City trails, boat launches to close because of rising rivers

Rising rivers force closures

Peak levels on the Thompson Rivers are still coming.

That's according to the City of Kamloops, which is monitoring local river levels.

"We are expecting high water levels in the coming weeks as the rivers reach their peak heights," the city states in a press release sent today, May 27. "Current projections are predicting the rivers will peak at a level between what was experienced in the peak flood years of 1999 and 1972."

The city has been preparing for potential flooding for more than a month; staff installed barriers in Riverside Park two weeks ago.

They're also alerting property owners along the North Thompson, South Thompson and Thompson River, as protection of private property is up to the owners, not the city. However, the city is providing sand and bags for sandbag barriers.

Sections of Rivers Trail on the south shore have been closed between Riverside Park and Pioneer Park.

On May 29, city boat launches will be closed at Pioneer Park, McArthur Island and Thompson Drive. The city also recommends boaters stay off local rivers right now, to decrease wave action (which may damage shoreline) and avoid debris in the water.

"Anyone on the water is asked to use extreme caution and travel at idling speeds to prevent bank erosion," the city says in the release. "As river levels continue to rise, boat passage under the South Thompson River railway bridge may not be possible."

