Tourism Kamloops polling locals on COVID-19 recovery

Tourism Kamloops is looking to locals for some ideas.

The organization, which focuses on bringing visitors to Kamloops, is reaching out to residents this week with a public survey.

"As a Kamloops resident, you are the heart of our community and the foundation on which our city thrives," states the organization on the survey page. "It is crucial that we understand your thoughts and feelings in welcoming visitors back to our city."

The goal of the survey is to understand local opinions on tourism's role in Kamloops' economic recovery. According to Tourism Kamloops, there were 2 million visitors to the city in 2019; $303 million was spent.

The survey asks locals questions like, "Do you have any concerns when visiting Kamloops businesses and attractions?"

