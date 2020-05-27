156606
Kamloops  

Cops catch multiple criminals in Kamloops in one night

Weapons, drugs, arrested

Story: 301091

Kamloops RCMP were busy last night with a series of traffic stops that netted weapons, drugs and cash, along with a couple of arrests.

Among the items collected overnight were a cattle prod (that was found along with drugs in a vehicle), body armour and loaded shotguns, according to a press release from police.

Mounties in the downtown core made their first catch of the night when they made a traffic stop with a man who had two outstanding warrants. He also had a replica gun, cattle prod, drugs and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle he was driving was also impounded "because of deficiencies," according to the release.

The man will appear in front of a judge today.

Later, a truck that had been reported stolen in 100 Mile House was spotted on Seymour Street. There was one person in the truck, who was arrested without incident.

On the North Shore, cops made a traffic stop on Tranquille Road and nabbed a suspect for drug trafficking. When they searched his vehicle, they found two loaded shotguns, knives, body armour, narcotics and $2,800 in cash.

Potential charges are being reviewed by prosecutors.

Another traffic stop (police don't mention the location) netted another man for drug trafficking. Drugs and $3,600 were seized. Prosecutors are also reviewing that case.

"Excellent proactive police work yielded significant amounts of drugs and weapons that were removed from the streets of Kamloops," says watch commander Sgt. Jeff Bingley in the release. "Quite a few offenders earned a well deserved night in jail."

156106


