Kamloops council OKs expanded patios for retail, restaurants

Photo: Brendan Kergin A patio in downtown Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops will be temporarily changing some guidelines around patios in an effort to help the local economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines were approved today (May 26) for businesses in the downtown commercial area, along the Tranquille corridor and on private properties. They allow retail stores and restaurants to create expanded patio areas quickly and (relatively) cheaply since there are no city fees and the changes won't have to go through city council.

"Flexibility with the use of areas that can support the creation of gathering spaces for people while also providing capacity for physical distancing is crucial for the successful restart of business operations throughout the city," states a city report, noting the expansion of the businesses' footprint will help them meet physical distancing rules.

Council voted to approve the new guidelines and help with accessibility by building some ramps.

The guidelines allow patio space for businesses to be created on sidewalks or parking areas adjacent to the business, increasing the business' ability to follow social distancing rules. They guide how pedestrian space will be provided in those circumstances.

Fencing will be an issue those businesses face; they'll need to provide some way to delineate where pedestrians are allowed, and also create a barrier between vehicle traffic and their new patios. City administration told council at today's meeting staff will try to remain flexible with some aspects, while ensuring the public's safety. Councillors Denis Walsh and Mike O'Reilly voiced concern about the cost to businesses in meeting the guidelines' requirements, with O'Reilly's amendment to help with ramps passing.

The guidelines aren't permanent, and are set to end Oct. 31. The rules will revert back to normal at that time.

Engineering director Marvin Kwiatkowski said the guidelines are more flexible as these aren't bylaws or policies. Also, the patios are one thing the city can do; Kwiatkowski added there could be more, noting road closures may still be considered but require more discussion with businesses.

"This isn't the end or the be-all," he said. "I think this is a good start."

Click here to read the full report.