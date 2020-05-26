158442
Kamloops  

6 bikes were reported stolen last week; 24 thefts from vehicles

Map: Thefts from cars

- | Story: 301031

There were 24 thefts from motor vehicles last week, according to local RCMP.  

According to a crime map released by Kamloops Mounties, the thefts occurred in almost every neighbourhood in the city. That includes the North Shore, downtown, Valleyview, Aberdeen and Brock.

At the same time, between May 18 and 24, six bikes were stolen. Targeted neighbourhoods were the North Shore, Westsyde and Valleyview.

Police release the maps each week to show the public that the thefts can happen anywhere and to remind them to lock up their car. It's also a reminder for residents that if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood, to call police at 250-828-3000.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4173765
18-2575 Eagle Ridge Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$589,900
more details
158210


157489


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marty
Marty Kamloops SPCA >


156255


Thrift store treasures

Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…
Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life
Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020
Galleries
Random memes for your enjoyment. So, enjoy!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150493