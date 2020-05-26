6 bikes were reported stolen last week; 24 thefts from vehicles

Photo: Kamloops RCMP An overview of the thefts from vehicles, from May 18 to 24.

There were 24 thefts from motor vehicles last week, according to local RCMP.

According to a crime map released by Kamloops Mounties, the thefts occurred in almost every neighbourhood in the city. That includes the North Shore, downtown, Valleyview, Aberdeen and Brock.

At the same time, between May 18 and 24, six bikes were stolen. Targeted neighbourhoods were the North Shore, Westsyde and Valleyview.

Police release the maps each week to show the public that the thefts can happen anywhere and to remind them to lock up their car. It's also a reminder for residents that if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood, to call police at 250-828-3000.