Photos: City taking down, preserving Snowbirds memorial at YKA

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, headquartered in Kamloops, are set to work with City of Kamloops crews to remove the massive memorial made up of flags, flowers and homemade messages. They'll be taking it down on Friday, May 29.

Another time lapse to show the size of the #CaptJennCasey memorial at the #Kamloops Airport. I’d estimate the main section to be around 400 m at this point, with all sorts of tributes to the #Snowbirds, Casey and Capt. Richard MacDougall. @CFSnowbirds pic.twitter.com/HPHQL1myYv — Brendan Kergin ?? (@BKergin) May 25, 2020

The memorial, which stretches several hundred metres along the airport fence, contains hundreds if not thousands of messages. They will be preserved by the city and sent to Casey's family, Capt. Richard MacDougall (who's recovering in hospital) and the rest of the Snowbirds.

The memorial has also been the site of events as well, including a drum tribute last week. Casey's friend Dan McDonald drove from Calgary to visit the memorial. He hung the Nova Scotia flag and a few pictures.