Kamloops  

Photos: City taking down, preserving Snowbirds memorial at YKA

YKA memorial to come down

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, headquartered in Kamloops, are set to work with City of Kamloops crews to remove the massive memorial made up of flags, flowers and homemade messages. They'll be taking it down on Friday, May 29.

The memorial, which stretches several hundred metres along the airport fence, contains hundreds if not thousands of messages. They will be preserved by the city and sent to Casey's family, Capt. Richard MacDougall (who's recovering in hospital) and the rest of the Snowbirds.

The memorial has also been the site of events as well, including a drum tribute last week. Casey's friend Dan McDonald drove from Calgary to visit the memorial. He hung the Nova Scotia flag and a few pictures.

