Project X Theatre postponing summer X Fest

Photo: Brendan Kergin The crew setting up for X Fest in 2018.

Project X Theatre won't be holding it's annual X Fest this year due to COVID-19.

The annual summer program this year was to feature a version of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Red Riding Hood, but the theatre company has decided to postpone those plans, holding on to them for the 2021 season.

"Unfortunately, we've come to the conclusion that it is simply not realistic for us to go forward this summer," states the organization in a press release.

X Fest takes place in a section of Prince Charles Park each year, with plays for children and families.