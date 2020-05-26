156834
Kamloops  

Project X Theatre postponing summer X Fest

X Fest axed

- | Story: 300927

Project X Theatre won't be holding it's annual X Fest this year due to COVID-19.

The annual summer program this year was to feature a version of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Red Riding Hood, but the theatre company has decided to postpone those plans, holding on to them for the 2021 season.

"Unfortunately, we've come to the conclusion that it is simply not realistic for us to go forward this summer," states the organization in a press release.

X Fest takes place in a section of Prince Charles Park each year, with plays for children and families.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

155405


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






156675
Real Estate
4170951
118-515 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details
157395


152096


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marty
Marty Kamloops SPCA >




Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Get in here and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse split
Showbiz
Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly...
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534