Tourism Kamloops among those sharing part of $10 million grant

Tourism gets boost

$10 million is being shared amongst 59 community tourism groups in B.C., including Tourism Kamloops.

The money comes in the form of a grant to offset a loss of funding; usually these not-for-profit marketing organizations rely on taxes from municipal and regional districts charged to visitor who stay at local accommodations, according to a provincial press release.

The grant covers staff and fixed expenses for Tourism Kamloops, and the other organizations, as they continue to operate despite a collapse of the tourism industry during the COVD-19 pandemic.

“In Kamloops, we’ve realized nearly 90 per cent in revenue loss to date,” says Tourism Kamloops CEO Beverley DeSantis in a press release from the local organization. “This grant is a welcome relief and Tourism Kamloops applauds Minister Lisa Beare and the provincial government in recognizing the important role that community destination organizations play connecting visitors to BC communities.”

Kamloops's tourism sector has been growing consistently over recent years, and 2019 was no different, according to Tourism Kamloops.

"However, by the last week of March, the Kamloops tourism sector came to an immediate halt as a result of imposed travel restrictions," says the organization in their press release. "With impending lockdown and traditional peak season months seriously in question, most Kamloops tourism operators face uncertain futures."

The grant means Tourism Kamloops staff can be retained and new strategies developed to help the local sector recover.

“This funding injection helps Tourism Kamloops to retain our marketing team in preparation to welcome visitors back to our city as soon as it is safe to do so,” says Tourism Kamloops chair Steve Earl in the release. "We are keen, yet cautious, as we look towards re-opening and re-starting our visitor economy.”

